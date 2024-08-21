Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.99 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and $6.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001418 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,939,232 coins and its circulating supply is 182,938,772 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

