Ark Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.15 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Ark has a market cap of $60.54 million and $7.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000844 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001417 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,946,394 coins and its circulating supply is 182,945,972 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.