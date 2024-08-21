ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.88

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 577114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $877,137.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,379. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

