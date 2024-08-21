Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,128,400 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,096.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

