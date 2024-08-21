Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,128,400 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,096.6 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
ARZGF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.79.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.