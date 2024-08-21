Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,608,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

