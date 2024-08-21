Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 32,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 825,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 3,924,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.50.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

