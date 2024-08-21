Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,972 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,671,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

