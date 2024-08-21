Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. 4,168,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

