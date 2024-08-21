Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,751.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,572.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,374.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $38,618,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

