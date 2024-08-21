Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. 1,915,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

