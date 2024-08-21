Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,047 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,145. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -208.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

