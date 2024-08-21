Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:IGEB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,991 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.