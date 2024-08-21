Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BATS:IGEB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,991 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
