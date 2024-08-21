Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 20,047,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,083,801. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

