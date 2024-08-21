Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 15,917 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

