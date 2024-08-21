Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,201 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,202. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.