Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Howard Hughes worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,259,000 after buying an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

