Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 219,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,572. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

