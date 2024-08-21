Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.44. The company has a market cap of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

