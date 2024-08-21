Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.49.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,993 shares of company stock worth $118,938,210. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW traded down $8.26 on Wednesday, reaching $359.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.90 and a 200 day moving average of $311.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

