Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %
ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.96. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
