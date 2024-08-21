Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %

ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.96. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

