Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,778 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Autodesk by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Autodesk by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 23,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $252.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

