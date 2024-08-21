Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $305.52 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.01 or 0.00038576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.31 billion and $305.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,772,273 coins and its circulating supply is 404,769,173 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

