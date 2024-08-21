Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.67

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 160214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.