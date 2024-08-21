AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $107,700.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 715,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.