AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $107,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 715,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.