Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 316864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 361,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

