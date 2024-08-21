B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Announces Dividend

NYSE BTG opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 374,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 203,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in B2Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,070 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

