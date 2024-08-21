Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.72 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $156.72 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002222 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $3,981,587.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

