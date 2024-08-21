BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 349,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

