Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CON. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $23.27 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

