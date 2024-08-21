Bank of America Trims XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price to $10.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,991. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of XPeng by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

