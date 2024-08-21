Barclays Begins Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.78.

HEICO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $240.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

