Barry H. Evans Sells 3,747 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GHY stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.
