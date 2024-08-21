Barry H. Evans Sells 3,747 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GHY stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

