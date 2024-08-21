Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.26

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
