Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $349.06 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $349.06 million and $1.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,082,001 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,382,001 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

