BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $53.64

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.64, but opened at $55.12. BHP Group shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 389,461 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $191,837,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.