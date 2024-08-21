Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 2,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.