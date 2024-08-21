Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 2,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

