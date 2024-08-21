Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Binah Capital Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

Binah Capital Group stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group ( NASDAQ:BCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter.

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

