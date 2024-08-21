Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) versus Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Financial Analysis

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bio-Techne and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73 Ginkgo Bioworks 3 2 1 0 1.67

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus price target of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential downside of 81.82%. Given Bio-Techne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 14.50% 12.88% 9.50% Ginkgo Bioworks -486.98% -63.09% -38.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ginkgo Bioworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.16 billion 9.84 $168.10 million $1.26 57.41 Ginkgo Bioworks $184.34 million 92.37 -$892.87 million ($0.44) -17.50

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

