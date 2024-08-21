Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,188.31 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,188.31 billion and approximately $33.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $60,188.30 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.00 or 0.00571539 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00039547 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00072303 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,743,243 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
