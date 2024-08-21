Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.18. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 4,140,610 shares traded.

BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 2,571,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,895 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

