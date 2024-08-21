Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.53 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.