BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $20.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $10.34 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,331 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,703,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

