Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $35.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,738.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,116. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,803.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3,690.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

