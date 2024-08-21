Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2148 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Bosideng International Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSDGY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Bosideng International has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $32.25.
About Bosideng International
