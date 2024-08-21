Brett (BRETT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $887.10 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Brett has traded down 0% against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $887.10 million and $40.87 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Brett alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08875034 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $114,493,668.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Brett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.