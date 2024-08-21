Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Target Price at $85.55

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CF opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $193,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

