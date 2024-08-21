Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Target Price at $58.80

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

CSGS opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

