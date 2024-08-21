Brokerages Set PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Price Target at $35.86

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PACS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACS Group during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at $733,000.

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. PACS Group’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

