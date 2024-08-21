Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$18.33

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE PSI opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$18.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

