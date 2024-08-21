Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNCY. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

UNCY opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

